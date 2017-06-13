Mecca Masjid case Accused seeks exemption from appearance

An accused in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case moved a petition seeking exemption from personal appearance as the special NIA court hearing the case resumed trial on Monday after vacation. The court was immediately adjourned to June 19 to fix the schedule fo hearings.

Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar, who is out on bail and lives in Gujarat, sought time, saying he won’t be able to immediately appear in court as he is working as a teacher and coaching civil services aspirants. He was arrested in December 2011 for his alleged role in blasts in Mecca Masjid, Ajmer dargah and Samjhauta Express.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App