Mecca Masjid blast verdict LIVE UPDATES: Accused Swami Aseemanand brought to court in Hyderabad

Nearly eleven years after a pipe bomb ripped through the Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad, killing eight people and injuring 58 others, a special NIA court in the city is likely to pronounce its verdict in the case today. Five others were also killed after police opened fire to control a rioting mob during the Friday prayers in Mecca Masjid on May 18, 2007.

Ten persons, all members of Abhinav Bharat, including Nabakumar Sirkar alias Swami Aseemanand; Devender Gupta; Lokesh Sharma alias Ajay Tiwari, Lakshman Das Maharaj, Mohanlal Rateshwar and Rajender Chowdhary were named as accused in the case. Two accused, Ramchandra Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange, are still shown as absconding. A key accused and RSS functionary, Sunil Joshi, was shot when the case was being investigated.

After an initial investigation by the local police, the case was transferred to CBI, which filed a chargesheet. The NIA took over the probe in April 2011. A total of 226 witnesses were examined during the trial and as many as 411 documents exhibited. During the examination, 64 of them, including Lt Col Shrikant Purohit, turned hostile.