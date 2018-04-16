Mecca Masjid blast verdict LIVE UPDATES: Accused Swami Aseemanand brought to court in Hyderabad

Nearly eleven years after a pipe bomb ripped through the Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad, killing eight people and injuring 58 others, a special NIA court in the city is likely to pronounce its verdict in the case today. Five others were also killed after police opened fire to control a rioting mob during the Friday prayers in Mecca Masjid on May 18, 2007.
Ten persons, all members of Abhinav Bharat, including Nabakumar Sirkar alias Swami Aseemanand; Devender Gupta; Lokesh Sharma alias Ajay Tiwari, Lakshman Das Maharaj, Mohanlal Rateshwar and Rajender Chowdhary were named as accused in the case. Two accused, Ramchandra Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange, are still shown as absconding. A key accused and RSS functionary, Sunil Joshi, was shot when the case was being investigated.
After an initial investigation by the local police, the case was transferred to CBI, which filed a chargesheet. The NIA took over the probe in April 2011. A total of 226 witnesses were examined during the trial and as many as 411 documents exhibited. During the examination, 64 of them, including Lt Col Shrikant Purohit, turned hostile.
Highlights
What happened at Mecca Masjid on May 18, 2007?
A pipe bomb exploded in Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid during the Friday prayers on May 18, 2007. The blast caused by a cell phone-triggered bomb killed nine and injured dozens. Two more live IEDs were found and defused by the police. Reports suggest that more than 10,000 people were inside the mosque when the explosion took place. The bomb was placed under a heavy marble platform, which took the force of the impact and saved many lives.
Five people were also killed after police opened fire to controll the mob.
Security has been tightened in Hyderabad ahead of Mecca Masjid blast case verdict. Police personnel have been asked to keep a tight vigil to enusre that law and order is maintained in the city.
Swami Aseemanand, a former RSS activist, was arrested on November 19, 2010, in connection with the Mecca Masjid blast after he gave a signed declaration that he and several members of Abhinav Bharat had conspired and executed the bomb blast at the mosque. He was later granted bail on March 23, 2017.
The trial held at the IV Additional Metropolitan Session Court, a special NIA court, at Nampally court complex in Hyderabad was completed last week. The verdict was posted for today
