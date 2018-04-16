Mecca Masjid blast verdict LIVE UPDATES: Accused Swami Aseemanand brought to court in Hyderabad

Presents Latest News
Mecca Masjid blast verdict LIVE UPDATES: The pipe bomb explosion at the historic Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad killed eight and left 58 others injured. Ten persons allegedly belonging to right-wing organisations were named as accused in the case.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 16, 2018 10:14:50 am
Nearly eleven years after a pipe bomb ripped through the Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad, killing eight people and injuring 58 others, a special NIA court in the city is likely to pronounce its verdict in the case today. Five others were also killed after police opened fire to control a rioting mob during the Friday prayers in Mecca Masjid on May 18, 2007.

Ten persons, all members of Abhinav Bharat, including Nabakumar Sirkar alias Swami Aseemanand; Devender Gupta; Lokesh Sharma alias Ajay Tiwari, Lakshman Das Maharaj, Mohanlal Rateshwar and Rajender Chowdhary were named as accused in the case. Two accused, Ramchandra Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange, are still shown as absconding. A key accused and RSS functionary, Sunil Joshi, was shot when the case was being investigated.

After an initial investigation by the local police, the case was transferred to CBI, which filed a chargesheet. The NIA took over the probe in April 2011. A total of 226 witnesses were examined during the trial and as many as 411 documents exhibited. During the examination, 64 of them, including Lt Col Shrikant Purohit, turned hostile.

Follow LIVE UPDATES of Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid blast verdict here

10:14 (IST) 16 Apr 2018
Swami Aseemanand brought to Namapally Court
09:56 (IST) 16 Apr 2018
Security heightened in Hyderabad ahead of verdict

Security has been tightened in Hyderabad ahead of Mecca Masjid blast case verdict. Police personnel have been asked to keep a tight vigil to enusre that law and order is maintained in the city. 

09:37 (IST) 16 Apr 2018
What happened at Mecca Masjid on May 18, 2007?

A pipe bomb exploded in Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid during the Friday prayers on May 18, 2007. The blast caused by a cell phone-triggered bomb killed nine and injured dozens. Two more live IEDs were found and defused by the police. Reports suggest that more than 10,000 people were inside the mosque when the explosion took place. The bomb was placed under a heavy marble platform, which took the force of the impact and saved many lives.

Five people were also killed after police opened fire to controll the mob.

09:26 (IST) 16 Apr 2018
Swami Aseemanand, one of the ten accused was granted bail in 2017

Swami Aseemanand, a former RSS activist, was arrested on November 19, 2010, in connection with the Mecca Masjid blast after he gave a signed declaration that he and several members of Abhinav Bharat had conspired and executed the bomb blast at the mosque. He was later granted bail on March 23, 2017.

09:12 (IST) 16 Apr 2018

The trial held at the IV Additional Metropolitan Session Court, a special NIA court, at Nampally court complex in Hyderabad was completed last week. The verdict was posted for today

08:47 (IST) 16 Apr 2018

Welcome to the live blog. A special NIA court is likely to pronounce its verdict in the Mecca Masjid blast case, which killed 9 and injured 58 others. Follow this space as we track all the latest developments of the case

Mecca masjid, Mecca Masjid Hyderabad, Mecca Masjid blast case, NIA, India news, indian express news Lt Col Shrikant Purohit turned hostile in February this year Hyderabad Police detained at least 38 Muslim youths on suspicion of being involved in the planning and execution of the blast. The case was first registered at Hussaini Alam Police Station and was then handed over to CBI. Swami Aseemanand and Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar are out on bail while three others have been lodged in Hyderabad's Central prison.

