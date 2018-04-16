Mecca Masjid blast verdict: Cases foisted under UPA regime to defame Sangh parivar, says BJP leader

Eight persons were killed in the blast in Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad on May 18, 2007 (Photo by Raj Dayal) Eight persons were killed in the blast in Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad on May 18, 2007 (Photo by Raj Dayal)

The special NIA court in Hyderabad on Monday acquitted five accused in the Mecca Masjid blast case. Citing lack of evidence, the court said that the investigation agency had failed to prove anyone’s guilt.

BJP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in Telangana, B Ramchander Rao who was senior counsel in the panel of lawyers defending Swami Aseemanand and others accused in the Mecca Masjid blast case said that conspiracy cases were foisted by the CBI to defame the Sangh Parivar and the prosecution could not prove those false cases in court. “Our sympathies are with the families of those who lost their beloved in the blast. We welcome this judgement because the CBI, with malafide intentions under the influence of UPA at that time, foisted false conspiracy and terror cases and blamed Abhinav Bharat for the bombing at Mecca Masjid. It was an attempt to defame Sangh Parivar. None of the charges were proved in court leading to this acquittal. Swami Aseemanand was forced to give a confessional statement. The report that Aseemanand expressed remorse in front of a Muslim youth while in jail is also blatantly false,’’ Rao said after the NIA court acquitted five accused in the case.

The panel of defence lawyers was led by B Rajavardhan Reddy — a prominent RSS activist also associated with the group Hindu Vahini. “The prosecution failed to prove any of the charges made against our clients. In the operative part of the judgement, the Court noted that the prosecution could not present any evidence to support the charges and failed to prove the conspiracy. After four years of being in jail because of this cases my clients are happy to be acquitted,’’ Reddy said.

Reddy made news in October 2012 when he accused a research scholar from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Sharib Ali, and his friend Mohammed Ismail Khan, a law student of Osmania University, of posing a threat to his life. Sharib Ali had gone to Reddy’s house in Saidabad to interview him as part of his research on bomb blast cases in several cities after the lawyer agreed to the interview and invited him to his house. However, when Sharib and his friend reached there, Reddy asked for their ID proofs and alerted the police. Soon, police officials and activists from Hindu Vahini barged into the house. The duo were detained for over two hours and interrogated by Malakpet police. After police verified their identity and several people from TISS vouched for Ali’s credentials, they were let off.

Public Prosecutor N Harinath said that the NIA would take a call on whether to appeal against the acquittal after going through the full judgement. “Right now we only have the operative part which says that as there is no evidence against them all accused have been acquitted. NIA headquarters will take a call after we go through the full judgement,’’ he said.

