Mecca Masjid blast case: Mystery red shirt found with unexploded IED at site never reached NIA

Aseemanand, one of the five acquitted Monday. (File Photo) Aseemanand, one of the five acquitted Monday. (File Photo)

Lack of evidence was cited as the main reason for the acquittal of the five accused in the 2007 blast at the Mecca Masjid. Yet one article, which was considered part of the evidence, never reached the NIA when the case was transferred to the agency from the CBI in 2010.

A red shirt, suspected to have belonged to one of the persons who placed the bombs, was recovered from the blast site by the local police. But at some point during the probe, it disappeared, sources said.

Former NIA special director N R Wasan, who supervised the case in its later stages, confirmed the existence of the red shirt and the fact that it never reached the NIA. He said he did not know what actually happened to the shirt or who was responsible for its safekeeping.

The accused had left behind two bomb-laden bags at the Mecca Masjid on May 18, 2007. But only one exploded. Police recovered an unexploded IED from the second bag along with a key and a red shirt.

The investigation was handed over to CBI which filed a chargesheet in the case. In 2010, the case went to the NIA which filed three chargesheets subsequently, and named seven persons —- Swami Aseemanand, Devendra Gupta, Ramchandra Kalsangra, Sandeep Dange, Rajendra Chowdary, Bharat Ratishwar and Lokesh Sharma.

NIA sources said that though all evidence and case papers came to the NIA from CBI after the transfer of the case, the red shirt never arrived.

The key found in the bag was suspected to be part of the IED and perhaps used to trigger it. “However, a forensic examination of the key and IED revealed that it did not fit the device it was meant to be part of. That key still remains a mystery,” an NIA officer said.

The red shirt, sources said, is a missing evidence. In the Bodh Gaya blasts of July 2013, the accused had left behind a bag containing a monk’s robe. When the NIA later arrested Hyder Ali on suspicion of planting the bomb, it matched the DNA samples collected from the robe with his blood. This is now a crucial evidence in the case.

