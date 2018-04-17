Mecca Masjid blast case: Justice not done due to NIA’s biased prosecution, says Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File)

Among the criticism Monday’s acquittals in the Mecca Masjid blast case faced was the allegation that there is a pattern in the last few acquittals in alleged cases of “Hindu terror”. Critics also said that former special public prosecutor Rohini Salian, who had alleged that the NIA had asked her to “go slow” on “Hindu terror” in the Malegaon blasts case, stands vindicated.

Asaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief, said, “Justice has not been done because of NIA’s biased prosecution. When two accused got bail two years ago, I had spoken in Parliament, demanding that the government should appeal against the bail. That was not done for 90 days, allowing the bail to become permanent. Aseemanand was also given bail in Ajmer blast case, and the government did not challenge the acquittal of seven people in that case either. It’s been more than a year.”

Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said, “The long lines of acquittals in blast cases, lynchings, riot cases and many other cases…is a bad omen. The way people have been given clean chits…it is very obvious that NIA did not do its job. Rohini Salian had said that they were asked to go slow and stall. The results are there for everyone to see.”

Former interlocutor for J&K Radha Kumar held both UPA and NDA governments responsible for the delay in the verdict. “What is even more disturbing is that in the last four years there has been a deliberate distinction between one kind of terrorist and another. There is certainly a pattern of going soft on hyper-nationalits – not just in terror cases but in other kinds of cases too,” Kumar said.

