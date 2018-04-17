Mecca Masjid blast case: Congress tried to defame Hindus, says BJP

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (Files) BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (Files)

The BJP on Monday accused the Congress of having tried to “defame” Hindus for its “appeasement politics” and sought an apology from leaders of the opposition party for using terms such as “saffron terror”and “Hindu terror”. The BJP’s attack came soon after acquittal of right-wing Hindutva activist Swami Aseemanand and others in the Mecca Masjid blast case.

“For its appeasement politics, the Congress targeted and defamed Hindus and the country for merely some votes. That conspiracy has been exposed,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said after the court’s judgment.

Patra said people will teach the Congress a “lesson” in next month’s Karnataka Assembly elections, like they had in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, when the Congress was reduced to 44 seats.

Taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Patra wondered whether Rahul would lead a candlelight march to India Gate and apologise for his attempts to “defame” Hindus. The BJP spokesperson also referred to the reported comments by Congress leaders and a US diplomatic cable which had allegedly quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying that radicalised Hindu groups posed a bigger threat to the country.

2007 Mecca Masjid case: Swami Aseemanand, one of the ten accused, has been acquitted by a special anti-terror court in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case (Express Photo) 2007 Mecca Masjid case: Swami Aseemanand, one of the ten accused, has been acquitted by a special anti-terror court in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case (Express Photo)

Slamming the Congress and the party’s leaders for blaming the BJP-led NDA government for acquittal of the accused, Patra accused the opposition party of indulging in “double standards” and pointed out that it had welcomed a court order in favour of the accused in the 2G scam case.

