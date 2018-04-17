Mecca Masjid blast case: Security beefed up for judge who acquitted Aseemanand, four others

Special NIA judge Ravindra Reddy who delivered the Mecca Masjid Verdict. (Image courtesy: ANI) Special NIA judge Ravindra Reddy who delivered the Mecca Masjid Verdict. (Image courtesy: ANI)

The security of special NIA judge K Ravindra Reddy, who yesterday pronounced verdict in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case, has been enhanced. Reddy, the special Judge for NIA cases and Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, had on Monday acquitted five persons including right-wing activist Swami Aseemanand in the case. Lawyers said special judge Ravinder Reddy noted that “the prosecution could not prove its case” because “no evidence was presented to prove the conspiracy”.

Hours after delivering the verdict Reddy put down his papers. In a letter to the metropolitan sessions judge and the chief justice of the high court, Reddy said he was resigning due to personal reasons.

“In the wake of yesterday’s verdict, the security arrangements at his residence have been enhanced with the deployment of additional personnel,” a senior police official told PTI. The enhanced security arrangements will be in place for some time, he said. “…there is no specific alert, but following the verdict, security has been stepped up around his house since yesterday itself,” the official said.

READ | Mecca Masjid blast case: Five including Aseemanand acquitted, judge who delivered verdict resigns

The NIA had accused Aseemanand and others of conspiracy to target Muslim places of worship. The chargesheet stated that between 2005 and 2007 all planned to commit the acts including the bomb blast at Mecca Masjid on May 18, 2007.

Also read | What is 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd