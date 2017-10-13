Alimuddin Ansari lynching case: Kin dies, witness unable to depose

Alimuddin Ansari’s vehicle was set on fire in Ramgarh. Alimuddin Ansari’s vehicle was set on fire in Ramgarh.

The wife of a witness in the Alimuddin Ansari lynching case died in an accident in Town police station area of Ramgarh district on Thursday. Alimuddin’s son also sustained minor injuries.

Alimuddin was killed by a mob in Ramgarh on June 29 on the suspicion that he was carrying beef. More than a dozen people, including eight from the Bajrang Dal and local BJP unit, were arrested.

Alimuddin’s brother Jalil Ansari, a witness in the murder case, had come to depose before the court on Thursday. He had forgotten his identity proof, so he asked his wife Julekha, aged around 50, and Alimuddin’s son Shahzad Ansari (22) to go home and get it. The accident occurred while they were on their way. The police said that an unidentified bike hit the victim’s bike.

Alimuddin’s wife Mariam Khatoon claimed the accident could have been the handiwork of the “opposite side”. Jalil could not depose, she said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App