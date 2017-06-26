Meat, liquor bottles found in holy place in Amethi

Tension prevailed in Shukul Bazar area here on Monday after meat and liquor bottles were found in the Badalgarh Eidgah. The matter came to light this morning, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Poonam, said that after cleaning the Eidgah, namaz was offered there and the situation is under control. A probe is on in the matter and strict action will be initiated against those involved in the act, the SP said.

