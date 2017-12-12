Meat exporter Moin Qureshi granted bail in money laundering case

Meat exporter Moin Qureshi taken by ED officials to the Patiala House Court in New Delhi after his arrest. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Files) Meat exporter Moin Qureshi taken by ED officials to the Patiala House Court in New Delhi after his arrest. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Files)

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to meat exporter Moin Qureshi in a money laundering case. Earlier on December 1, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the plea of the controversial businessman against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case. Qureshi was arrested on August 25 and sent to ED custody by the trial court the next day for a thorough probe in the case against him and others. He is at present in judicial custody.

The Enforcement Directorate claimed that “the witnesses have confirmed in their statements that they have delivered crores of rupees for Qureshi and his associates through his employees and one of the witnesses has stated that nearly Rs 1.75 crore have been exported by the accused from him and his friend in lieu of the help provided to him in a CBI case”. The businessman has been questioned several times in the past by the agency which is probing his role following the registration of two FIRs against him under the PMLA, it had said.

The earlier PMLA case against Qureshi was lodged by the ED in 2015, based on an I-T prosecution complaint, ED had said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd