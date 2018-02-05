Measures taken to avoid loss of life in Pakistan shelling: J-K govt

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Abdul Rehman Veeri, in a statement in the Legislative Assembly here said that alternate arrangements for boarding and lodging have also been put in place to meet the situation arising out of frequent shelling from across the border (Representational Image/ File) The Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Abdul Rehman Veeri, in a statement in the Legislative Assembly here said that alternate arrangements for boarding and lodging have also been put in place to meet the situation arising out of frequent shelling from across the border (Representational Image/ File)

The Jammu and Kashmir government Monday said it has taken all the possible measures to avoid loss of life and property in the Pakistani shelling along the LoC in the state. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Abdul Rehman Veeri, in a statement in the Legislative Assembly here said that alternate arrangements for boarding and lodging have also been put in place to meet the situation arising out of frequent shelling from across the border.

Giving details of the latest incidents of cross-border firing, the minister said that four Army personnel including an officer were killed, while two civilians and three Jawans including a BSF personnel were injured in fresh ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts yesterday. In Rajouri, Pakistan Army started indiscriminate firing in Balakote sector resulting in the killing of four Army personnel – Captain Kapil Kundu of Gurugram, Rifleman Ram Avtar of Gawalior, Rifleman Subham Singh of Kathua and Hawaldar Roshan Lal of Samba, while one Army jawan, Lance Naik Iqbal Ahmed, sustained injuries, he said.

In another ceasefire violation in Bandi Chacian sector in Poonch, he said one Army jawan, Sepoy Kishore Kumar and two civilians, Yaseen Arif and Gulnaz Akhter, sustained injuries. Veeri said the ceasefire violation was also reported from Sunderbani where one BSF personnel, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajab Singh, sustained injuries.

He was immediately shifted to Army Hospital, Satwari for treatment. He said firing was also reported from Bhawani and Lam sector but no loss of life was reported. “The respective district administrations are taking all possible measures to avoid loss of life and property. “Alternate arrangements for boarding and lodging have also been put in place for the affected population,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App