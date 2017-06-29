Meanwhile, a smaller protest by one Delhi University professor

Less than 50 metres from the ‘Not In My Name’ protest at Jantar Mantar, a DU professor sat with a small group. It wasn’t his first day here — Prem Singh, who works with the Hindi department, has been fasting against lynchings since June 25. Singh said he sat on the fast as he felt “guilty” about being part of “a society that cannot stop lynchings”. Singh, also a member of the Socialist Party (India), said, “If the largest minority in the country lives in fear, then any claim to build a country is hollow… It seems the society accepts mob lynching.” While the fast has “weakened” him, Singh said he will continue till July 1.

“Kya pehente hain, kya khaate hain… it is nobody’s concern… I request village panchayats, municipalities… and citizens to contemplate on this,” he said.

He said the ‘Not in my name’ protest is a positive step, but added, “In such events, we forget about towns and villages, which are important.”

