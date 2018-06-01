Meal on trains on demand: IRCTC partners with private food delivery services

“This new partnership was today made live in Nagpur on a pilot basis with expansion plans including other cities in the North-Central belt like New Delhi, Itarsi, Jhansi, and Bhopal,” the statement said. “This new partnership was today made live in Nagpur on a pilot basis with expansion plans including other cities in the North-Central belt like New Delhi, Itarsi, Jhansi, and Bhopal,” the statement said.

The IRCTC has joined hands with delivery service partners TRAPIGO and Shree Mahalakshmi Swayam Sahayata Bachat Ghat (Ratnagiri) to provide the choice of regional or local cuisines to passengers on trains, a Railways statement said on Friday.

TRAPIGO, a startup by IIT-IIM and NIFT graduates, is a last mile ‘B2B’ logistics service provider for food products.

“To ensure reliable delivery of hot and fresh food from the choicest restaurants in the city, TRAPIGO – with its own fleet of delivery boys in co-branded uniforms – will guarantee the execution. Orders placed on IRCTC’s e-catering website http://www.ecatering.irctc.co.in or ‘Food-on-track’ app will be delivered by TRAPIGO in neat packaging with co-branded tapes, stickers etc. at a nominal fee of Rs. 15,” the statement read.

“This new partnership was today made live in Nagpur on a pilot basis with expansion plans including other cities in the North-Central belt like New Delhi, Itarsi, Jhansi, and Bhopal,” it said.

Shree Mahalakshmi Swayam Sahayata Bachat Ghat, a self-help group (SHG) empanelled with the IRCTC under the e-catering project at Ratnagiri, famous for its export-quality Alphonso mangoes, has shown interest in selling fresh and naturally ripened organic mangoes to the passengers.

The SHG will sell the mangoes at a discounted price of Rs 470 per dozen. This is a first of its kind effort in offering seasonal fruits on a train, the statement read.

