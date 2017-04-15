Meal at Rs 10 under ‘Saadi Rasoi’ project in Punjab

The district administration has roped in women members of a Self Help Group for cooking food under the Saadi Rasoi project. (Representational Photo/Wikipedia) The district administration has roped in women members of a Self Help Group for cooking food under the Saadi Rasoi project. (Representational Photo/Wikipedia)

In a first-of-its-kind project in Punjab, the district administration will provide wholesome food to the needy at the subsidised rate of Rs 10 under ‘Saadi Rasoi’ (our kitchen) project.

Under the scheme, the poor will be served four chapattis, rice, dal and sabzi starting from 10 AM till 3 PM.

“We launched the Saadi Rasoi project today under which poor and needy people will be given wholesome and nutritious food at Rs 10. This is Punjab’s first such project launched in the district,” Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia said.

She said arrangements have been made to make the food available near railway station and civil hospital where rickshaw pullers, labourers and those who come from far off places can eat at subsidised rate.

“We will cater to only those people who are needy,” she said.

The district administration has roped in women members of a Self Help Group for cooking food under the Saadi Rasoi project.

“Several associations and NGOs have pooled in resources to provide wheat flour, rice etc,” Kalia said, adding that the Red Cross Society has also pitched in for the initiative.

“We will stock the ration for a month so that we do not run out of material. The meal will be prepared under hygienic conditions,” she added.

