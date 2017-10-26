Meagre hike in wheat MSP a cruel joke on farmers, says AAP

AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (Express photo) AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (Express photo)

THE AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) has rejected the increase of Rs 110 per quintal Minimum Support Price (MSP) of wheat declaring it to be a “cruel joke” with the farmers of Punjab. In a statement, Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira said while farmers of the state were struggling to make ends meet, the Centre has completely failed to keep the rising inflation in mind before making a “meagre increase in MSP.”

Khaira said farmers of Punjab were under a debt of Rs 1 lakh crore and added that the situation of farmers across India was no better. Therefore, the increase of Rs 110 per quintal will not help improve the plight of the farmers all over the country, he said. Khaira added that on one hand the government was forcing farmers not to burn paddy stubble as per the directions of National Green Tribunal (NGT), which imposes an extra expenditure of approximately Rs 4,000-5,000 per acre on the farmer, on the other hand the Centre is increasing the MSP by only Rs 110 per quintal. The LoP also criticised the increase of Rs. 200 per quintal in the MSP of pulses saying the increase in the MSP was also not in sync with the rising inflation.

Khaira also condemned 28 per cent GST on tractors and other farm-related machinery, saying this will only add to the woes of the farmers. He also expressed resentment over the reports that farmers would have to pay Rs 30,000 annual tax on their tractors. “If these reports are correct then it will further aggravate the agrarian crisis,” he said.

