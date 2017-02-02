Five Indians released from Togo being brought back home

Five Indians, whose release have been secured by the government after more than three years of custody in Togo, are being brought back home, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday. (Representational Image) Five Indians, whose release have been secured by the government after more than three years of custody in Togo, are being brought back home, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Five Indians, whose release have been secured by the government after more than three years of custody in Togo, are being brought back home, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday. “These persons -Anthony Godwin, Navin Niravath Gopi, Tharun Babu, Nithin Babu and Shaji Abdulla Kutty- who had been in prison since 2013 were released by a Presidential pardon, on account of the persistent efforts of MEA and our High Commission in Accra. External Affairs Ministry had also raised the issue with the Togolese leadership,” MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

He also said the High Commissioner spoke to the Indian nationals after their release. “They are in good health and are looking forward to reunite with their families in India. All of the Indian nationals are thankful to government of India for persistent efforts to secure their release,” he said.

Swarup further said that the travel arrangements are being made to facilitate their return and the air tickets are being organised through Indian Community Welfare Fund.

Honorary Consul General of India in Lome is making stay arrangements till the necessary formalities for their departure to India are completed, he added.