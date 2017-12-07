MEA Sushma Swaraj extends visa to parents of juvenile Pakistan national lodged in Amritsar jail

External minister Sushma Swaraj. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) External minister Sushma Swaraj. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday reached out to Pakistani author Mehr Tarar who had tweeted about a Pakistani national incarcerated in an Indian jail since May 2013. In a detailed report tweeted by the External Affairs Minister, she acknowledges the presence of a juvenile in Amritsar jail and said she would permit visa to the family in Pakistan to visit India and identify their son for themselves.

The matter came to light on December 2, as Tarar wrote to Sushma Swaraj bringing to her notice a news article from Geo TV about a Pakistani boy with hearing and speech disabilities being lodged in a jail in Amritsar since May 17, 2013. The Union minister took note of the tweet and asked for more information on the same.

Tarar followed it up with a detailed tweet on December 5, wherein she mentions the name of the boy as Hammad Hassan, the father’s name as Ghulam Mustafa and their native place as Pasrur, Punjab. With an added detail that the boy went missing from Pasrur near Sialkot in 2013 when he was 12-years-old.

In response to the information provided the Minister of External Affairs, in a series of tweets, said that ‘There are five Pakistani nationals who are currently in Indian jails.’ She wrote, ‘We have 3 of them in a transit camp in Amritsar. Pakistan has not confirmed their nationality.’

She mentions a juvenile, as per her report, saying; ‘There is a juvenile around 12 years old in Faridkot Observation Home. He was apprehended by BSF in May 2017. We are waiting for Pakistan to confirm his nationality as well.’ Swaraj said, “My information is that Master Hammad Hassan went missing in 2013. The juvenile with us was apprehended in 2017. However, if the parents believe that the juvenile we have is their son, we are prepared to give them visa. They may visit India, meet him and confirm for themselves.”

