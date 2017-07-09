MEA rebukes Pakistan for glorifying slain militant commander Burhan Wani

A picture of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani is held up during a rally in Pakistan (Reuters) A picture of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani is held up during a rally in Pakistan (Reuters)

Launching a scathing attack on Pakistan for eulogising militant commander Burhan Wani, the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday stated that Islamabad’s terror support and sponsorship need to be condemned by ‘one and all’.” “First @ForeignOfficePk read frm banned LeT’s script. Now Pak COAS (Pakistan army chief) glorifies Burhan Wani. Pak’s terror support and sponsorship need to be condemned by one and all,” MEA Spokesman Gopal Baglay said in a strongly worded tweet.

His comments came a day after Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa praised Hizbul Mujahideen commander Wani, who was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces last year. He was responsible for carrying out several attacks against security personnel in Kashmir, which has been on the boil since last July.

On Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had paid tributes to Wani, saying his death “infused a new spirit in the struggle for freedom” in the Kashmir Valley. Meanwhile, Gen Bajwa said Wani’s sacrifice against “Indian atrocities” was a testimony of his resolve. “Sacrifices of #BurhanWani & generations against Indian atrocities are a testimony of their resolve,” Pakistan Army spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor quoted Gen Bajwa as saying on Twitter.

