Australia abolishes visa policy largely used by Indians, MEA says will examine consequences

Reacting to Australia’s announcement of abolishing its visa policy for foreign workers, the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said it will look into the matter and examine the consequences of the abolition of the visa programme called 457. The decision to abolish the visa, which the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull claimed was being taken keeping in mind the interests of their workers, is going to affect Indians who needed it to find employment in Australia.

In a statement to news agency ANI, the MEA added that this matter will be looked at keeping in context the ongoing CECA negotiations.

Earlier in the day, the Australian Prime Minister had announced the move to scrap visa policy 457 with an aim to ensure jobs for their citizens. A new visa policy will instead be introduced with enough restrictions aimed at safeguarding job opportunities for Australian workers. “It is important businesses still get access to the skills they need to grow and invest, so the 457 visa will be replaced by a new temporary visa, specifically designed to recruit the best and brightest in the national interest,” Turnbull was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

