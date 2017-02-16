MEA unable to help those seeking reparations for Gulf war

External Affairs Ministry on Thursday said it is unable to help those seeking revival of paying compensation for damages during the Gulf war, saying the matter is in the domain of an UN body which has closed the process of reparations. The Ministry said though the UN Compensation Commission (UNCC) concluded its claims processing exercise in 2005, the MEA’s Special Kuwait Cell continues to receive enquiries and appeals from a large number of people on the status of their claims.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

The UNCC was set up in 1991 with a mandate to process claims and pay compensation to individuals of various nationalities, including Indians, for losses and damage suffered by them during the Gulf War. In a statement, the MEA said the claims were examined, processed, accepted or rejected under the exclusive discretion of the authorities at the UNCC in Geneva and the Commission’s decisions in this regard were final.

It said MEA had no influence or control over the claims processing, including the eligibility of claimants and the quantum of claim awarded by the UNCC. The UNCC concluded the claims processing exercise in 2005 and payments to individuals was concluded in 2007.

“The Governing Council of the UNCC did not agree to accept any individual claims that were preferred beyond the prescribed deadline, despite several requests by the MEA including for persons who although were found eligible but remained untraceable to receive the claims as awarded by the UNCC,” the MEA said. The Ministry said it was unable to approach the UNCC to revive the claims processing and payment exercise.