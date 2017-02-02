MEA clarifies why US visa was denied to Kashmiri athlete and manager

Tanveer Hussain was supposed to take part in the 2017 World Snowshoe Championships in New York from February 25. Tanveer Hussain was supposed to take part in the 2017 World Snowshoe Championships in New York from February 25.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday clarified the reason behind rejection of US visa to a Kashmiri athlete and his manager recently. According to MEA, US embassy said that US President Donald Trump’s order had nothing to do with the denial of visa to the duo. MEA said that US embassy had clarified the reason behind the rejection was standard adjudication on merits of their case.

Tanveer Hussain, 24, a snow-shoe athlete, and his manager, Abid Khan were to represent India in the world snow-shoe championship on February 25.

The US embassy in New Delhi had informed the duo that their visa will not be granted leaving them disappointed. Tanveer had represented India in the world snow-shoe championship held in Italy last year. He was bewildered that there were problems in providing visas to sportspersons.

According to Khan, out of the five Kashmiris invited for the event, only two had applied for the visa due to sponsorship issues. Despite submitting required documents including the ones from local Mayor Clyde Rabideau and the organisers, their visa applications were rejected.

Trump had recently signed an executive order prohibiting visa arrivals from 7 countries all in the Middle East. Though many have argued that Trump’s decision was Xenophobic, he argued that his ban was necessary to ensure safety for Americans.

