‘Not treated like criminal but common courtesies were lacking’: MDMK’s Vaiko on detention at Malaysia airport

In a statement released in Chennai on Friday, MDMK alleged Vaiko was stopped from entering the country by Malaysian immigration authorities as his name figured “in the list of persons dangerous to Malaysia.” In a statement released in Chennai on Friday, MDMK alleged Vaiko was stopped from entering the country by Malaysian immigration authorities as his name figured “in the list of persons dangerous to Malaysia.”

A day after MDMK chief Vaiko was denied entry to Malaysia and detained at the Kuala Lumpur airport for questions over alleged links to LTTE, the pro-Tamil leader spoke on his experience of the incident. “I wasn’t treated like a criminal but common courtesies were lacking,” Vaiko told reporters in Chennai on Saturday morning. Vaiko had gone to Malaysia to attend the wedding reception of Penang’s Deputy CM P Ramasamy’s daughter on June 10.

In a statement released in Chennai on Friday, MDMK alleged Vaiko was stopped from entering the country by Malaysian immigration authorities as his name figured “in the list of persons dangerous to Malaysia.” The statement also added that the officials told Vaiko “he belonged to the LTTE in Sri Lanka,” along with interrogating him on the outfit.

Despite an explanation by Vaiko that he was an Indian citizen, the authorities reportedly paid no heed to his claims. “Still, the authorities did not accept it and made Vaiko sit in an enclosure in the immigration office. They took away his passport and told him that he should not step out of that place,” the release said.

The MDMK chief then spoke to Ramasamy on the development who could not ensure his entry to Malaysia since the authorities had “an order from the office of Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister,” the party claimed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd