MCI scam: President Ram Nath Kovind’s office gets CJI’s letter on action against HC judge

President Ram Nath Kovind. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File) President Ram Nath Kovind. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)

The President’s Secretariat has received Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra’s letter regarding “initiation of proceedings against Justice Narayan Shukla of Allahabad High Court, allegedly indicted by an in-house inquiry panel in connection with the medical admission scam” and it is “under consideration”, according to an RTI reply. The reply to a query by advocate Paras Nath Singh said the CJI’s letter, dated February 2, was received in President’s Secretariat on February 5.

The CJI had set up the in-house panel comprising Madras High Court Chief Justice Indira Banerjee, Sikkim High Court Chief Justice S K Agnihotri and MP High Court Justice P K Jaiswal following two complaints, including one from the UP Advocate General. The complaint pertained to a judgment passed by a Division Bench headed by Justice Shukla providing relief to the Lucknow-based GCRG Medical College to admit students for the 2017-18 academic year notwithstanding SC orders to the contrary.

The panel’s report contained adverse remarks against the sitting judge, who since has proceeded on leave after all judicial work was withdrawn from him. The college was among 32 institutions, which had been denied permission by the Centre from admitting students for two years. GCRG Memorial Trust, which runs the college, had challenged it in Supreme Court. But on August 28, it withdrew the petition from the apex court with its permission and filed a petition in the Allahabad HC the very next day.

