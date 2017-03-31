MCD polls: Monday last date for filing nominations; BJP, Congress yet to name candidates

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)

No nominations will be filed for MCD elections due to holidays for the next two days, leaving Monday as the last date of filing nomination papers, even as BJP and Congress are yet to name candidates for the April 23 polls.

An order issued by State Election Commission, Delhi, stated that the offices of returning officers for the election will be closed on Saturday due to public holiday. As such no nomination papers will be filed.

The closure of offices due to public holidays on Saturday and Sunday will result in a last time rush of candidates including those of main contenders BJP and Congress besides those from BSP, Samajwadi Party, JD(U) and other small parties that are contesting the elections for 272 wards of three municipal corporations in the city. The last date of filing nomination papers for the election is due on April 3.

Both BJP and Congress have yet to announce their candidates. Not even a single candidate has been announced by the parties. Congress was expected to release its first list of around 150 candidates but it has now been postponed for tomorrow.

However, the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) in Delhi, which is contesting the MCD polls in a big way to assert its political dominance, has already announced all its 272 candidates.

