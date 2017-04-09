MCD polls: Manoj Tiwari kick-starts BJP’s election campaign

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File Photo) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File Photo)

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari kick-started the campaign for the April 23 MCD polls with a ‘Vijay Vikas Yatra’ from Vasant Vihar here. Tiwari, who was accompanied by MP Meenakshi Lekhi, took part in road shows in different wards under R K Puram, Malviya Nagar, Kasturba Nagar and Greater Kailash assembly constituencies and addressed a public gathering in Sawal Nagar, besides conducting public contact programmes.

Addressing the public meeting, he said that both AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken were “frustrated” due to the support and goodwill of people for the BJP and hence, they were indulging in “misleading” publicity.

“Although Kejriwal is himself involved in corruption and administrative irregularities, he is misleading the people about providing free services again. The Congress party which pushed Delhi into anarchy by supporting Kejriwal in 2013 is also trying to mislead the people by promising unrealistic schemes.

“The people of Delhi now fully understand the political realities and will reject Kejriwal-Maken and elect the BJP for all-round development of Delhi,” Tiwari was quoted in a release.

