MCD polls: Delhi BJP releases final list of candidates

Giving priority to women leadership, the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its second and final list of 110 candidates for the upcoming MCD elections, just a few hours before the closing of nominations. According to a senior party leader, the declared list reflects the commitment of the party towards women empowerment.

Among the prominent faces who have been given ticket include Poonam Parasar Jha, Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president and wife of former MLA Anil Jha. She will contest from Mubarakpur Dabas ward in North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). Having fielded six Muslim candidates for the forthcoming civic polls, the BJP has named Rubina as party candidate from Quraish Nagar in NDMC while Jamal Haidar has been named as party candidate from Abul Fazal Enclave in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

Shri @ManojTiwariMP declared second list of candidates for MCD Elections 2017. #BJP4MCD pic.twitter.com/C5Wphavf9W — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) April 3, 2017

Shri @ManojTiwariMP declared third list of candidates for MCD Elections 2017. #BJP4MCD pic.twitter.com/ywHTSRPJN8 — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) April 3, 2017

Shri @ManojTiwariMP declared fourth list of candidates for MCD Elections 2017. #BJP4MCD pic.twitter.com/IQdi7ewkp1 — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) April 3, 2017

On Sunday, the party had announced its first list of 160 candidates. A total of 272 wards in the three municipal corporations in the city, including 104 each in South and North Delhi municipal corporations and 64 in the East Delhi municipal corporation, will go to polls on April 23.

Filing of nominations for the April 23 election will end at 6 PM today.

