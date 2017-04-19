MCD polls: Congress youth manifesto released, promises skill development

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Maken with party leaders Jitin Prasada and other leaders release the party manifesto for MCD elections in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Maken with party leaders Jitin Prasada and other leaders release the party manifesto for MCD elections in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The Congress on Wednesday released its youth manifesto for MCD polls, promising to open skill development centres and livelihood security department in the civic bodies of the national capital. Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken accompanied by former Union ministers Jitin Prasad and RPN Singh, released the manifesto at Satya Niketan market in South Campus of the Delhi University.

“Skill development is our utmost priority. The skill development and enhancement centres will be opened in all wards of the municipal corporations,” he said.

If the Congress is voted to power in the three municipal bodies, a separate livelihood security and compassion department will be opened to create and improve opportunities for youth, Maken said.

The school drop-out rate was responsible for “sudden surge” in juvenile crimes in the city, the Delhi Congress president claimed.

“Congress-run MCD will organise life-skill development workshops for the school drop-outs imparting them vocational training to make them better and productive citizens,” he said.

The manifesto listed paid ‘councillor internship programme’ for youth to provide them opportunity to learn the functioning of civic bodies.

Also, the “one-ward-one-idea” initiative will involve councillors to come up with innovative ideas for solving problems in the wards, Maken said.

The Congress has released separate manifesto on primary health and education, sanitation, self reliance of civic bodies, urban poor and youth, in the run up to the elections for 272 wards of three corporations due on April 23.

