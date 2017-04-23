MCD polls: 35 per cent polling till 2 PM

Veiled women show their inked fingers after casting votes for MCD elections in south Delhi on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo) Veiled women show their inked fingers after casting votes for MCD elections in south Delhi on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Around 35 per cent votes were polled in the municipal elections in the national capital till 2 pm, with the electorates in north Delhi leading the tally. “Around 43,82,359 votes have been polled since 8 am. As many as 16,40,304 people have cast their vote in areas under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation,” according to the State Election Commission (SEC).

Polling began for the high-stakes MCD polls at 8 am and will go on till 5:30 pm. The elections to two wards have been postponed due to death of candidates, so voting is being held in only 270 wards. “Around 35 per cent of the total votes have been polled. In South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) area 16,40,304 votes have been while in East Delhi, the figure stands at 11,05,365,” a senior official of the Commission said.

Meanwhile, annoyed over the delay in sending poll percentage by the officials concerned, the SEC has decided to issue memo to them. “There has been a delay on the part of concerned official in sending poll percentage data to a control room which has been set up at the SEC headquarters. It has been decided to issue memo to them,” an official said.

There are a total of 1,32,10,206 voters entitled to exercise their franchise in electing councillors for 270 wards falling under the three corporations – NDMC (103), SDMC (104) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (63).

First Published on: April 23, 2017 5:04 pm