MCD elections 2017: BJP expels Narela candidate, withdraws candidature

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday expelled its Narela candidate Savita Khatri and withdrew her candidature for allowing sacked AAP minister Sandeep Kumar to campaign for her in the run up to MCD elections. Kumar, a former minister in the AAP government in Delhi was sacked from the party last year over a sex tape purportedly featuring him.

The move comes a day after the party came under attack from the Aam Aadmi Party for inviting Kumar to campaign for one of its candidates. Addressing a press conference here, BJP’s national vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the party has taken a firm stand.

“Those who do not respect women and people who seek support of such person (Sandeep Kumar) have no place in our party.

“Such persons never had a place and they will never have it (in the BJP),” Sahasrabuddhe told reporters here. Kumar, a former minister in the AAP government who was sacked from the party in August last year over the sex tape, had triggered a row by allegedly campaigning for the BJP in the upcoming MCD polls.

A video clip had recently surfaced purportedly showing Kumar slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and extending his support to Khatri.

Yesterday, AAP legislator Alka Lamba hit out at the BJP for “inviting” Kumar to campaign for its candidate. “The BJP has been defaming AAP by taking Kumar’s name on radio (commercials). Now, they are even using him in their campaign,” she had alleged on Twitter.

