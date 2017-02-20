MCD polls: 11,000 applications received from aspirants, says Congress

Over 11,000 applications have been received for the party ticket for the upcoming elections to the three municipal corporations, a three-fold rise in the numbers as compared to 2012 polls, the Congress today said. The process of accepting applications for a party ticket for the elections to the three municipal corporations had begun on February 6 and closed yesterday.

“During a fortnight-long period, over 11,000 applications were received,” senior Delhi Congress leader Chatar Singh said. The party will announce the names of its candidates as soon as the notification for the polls, likely to be held in April, is issued by the State Election Commission, he said.

The Congress, which had drew a blank in 2014 Lok Sabha polls followed by Assembly elections next year, is jubilant with the surge in the number of applicants and taking it as a sign of improved morale of the workers.

“In 2012 MCD elections, we had received 3,854 applications. Now we have received over 11,000 which shows enhanced enthusiasm and morale of the party workers,” Singh said. The applications, including bio-data and details of five workers from each polling booth in a ward, have been submitted by the aspirants.

The party has decided to select the candidates based on the feedback of the booth-level workers. “The process of taking feedback of the workers at the grassroots level has started,” he said. There are a total of 272 wards in the three municipal corporations, of which 104 each are in South Delhi and North Delhi municipal corporations and 64 in East Delhi Municipal Corporations, and each ward has around 40 polling booths.

“We have decided to take a feedback from around 15 workers from a polling booth about the prospective candidates,” Singh said. Overall, feedback of over 2 lakh workers from wards will be taken and analysed before announcing the list of candidates, he added.