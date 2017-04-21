MCD elections: You’ll be risking your children’s lives if you vote for BJP, Arvind Kejriwal tells Delhi voters

arvind kejriwal, pinarayi vijayan, kerala cm, kejriwal pinarayi meeting, kejriwal kerala cm meeting, aam aadmi party, congress, communist party of india, bjp, india news, latest news, indian express arvind kejriwal, pinarayi vijayan, kerala cm, kejriwal pinarayi meeting, kejriwal kerala cm meeting, aam aadmi party, congress, communist party of india, bjp, india news, latest news, indian express

Hitting out at the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday advised people of Delhi not to vote for the saffron party in the MCD elections. Holding the BJP responsible for the widespread dengue and chikungunya in the national capital, Kejriwal told voters, “if your children get dengue or chikungunya, then you yourself will be responsible for it, because you voted for a party that spreads mosquitoes that breed dengue or chikungunya.”

“If someone in your home falls ill then you are responsible because you voted for the party which is synonymous to chikhungunya, malaria, dengue and garbage,” he added.

Making a fervent appeal to vote for an “honest Aam Aadmi Party”, the Chief Minister said his party will clean Delhi in a year and eradicate vector-borne diseases in the next three years. He said that the Congress is “dead” in Delhi and at the national level, and voting for them would mean “wasting your vote.”

BJP को वोट दिया तो अगले 5साल कूडा,मछर ऐसे ही रहेंगे।कल अगर आपके घर डेंगू हो जाए तो आप ख़ुद उसके ज़िम्मेदार होगे क्योंकि आपने BJP को वोट दिया — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 21, 2017

दिल्ली वालों के लिए भाजपा “डेंगू और चिकनगुनीया वाली पार्टी” है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 21, 2017

BJP/Cong जगह जगह बिजली पानी काट रहे हैं। मेरी उनसे हाथ जोड़कर अपील- “तुम मेरा बिजली पानी काट लो, मेरे दिल्ली वालों को परेशान मत करो” — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 21, 2017

Kejriwal also alleged that with just two days left for the MCD polls, the BJP and the Congress are resorting to the “cheap politics” by engineering the water and power shortages. “The BJP and the Congress are stealing oil from the power transformers and ensuring that there is power shortage. They are doing it deliberately and resorting to cheap politics by disrupting water and power supply,” he alleged.

“Your fight is with me, so do not harm the people of Delhi,” he said, adding that such acts will continue till Sunday, the polling day.

Kejriwal also accused the BJP of trying to mask its “misdeeds” by asking people to vote for the party in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With input from PTI)

