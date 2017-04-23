Latest News
MCD elections 2017: Exit polls project BJP victory, here are the reactions

The exit polls are projecting a BJP win in MCD elections

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 23, 2017 8:39 pm
exit poll, mcd election, mcd election exit poll, bjp victory mcd election, ashish khetan, arvind kejriwal, narendra modi, indian express New Delhi: A voter getting her finger inked after casting her vote, in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo

The Exit polls by India Today-Axis My India and ABP News-C Voter on Sunday projected a huge victory for BJP in the MCD elections 2017 after the voting closed at 5:30 pm. Both the exit polls have estimated that BJP will bag over 200 seats in the elections with Congress and AAP trailing far behind the saffron party.

Voting for MCD elections started at 8:00 am on Sunday and went on till 5:00 pm. There were reports of EVM malfunction from some places but they were rectified.

As soon as the Exit polls projections were announced, various reactions started pouring in. Here are some of the reactions:

