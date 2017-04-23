MCD elections 2017: Exit polls project BJP victory, here are the reactions

New Delhi: A voter getting her finger inked after casting her vote, in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo New Delhi: A voter getting her finger inked after casting her vote, in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo

The Exit polls by India Today-Axis My India and ABP News-C Voter on Sunday projected a huge victory for BJP in the MCD elections 2017 after the voting closed at 5:30 pm. Both the exit polls have estimated that BJP will bag over 200 seats in the elections with Congress and AAP trailing far behind the saffron party.

Voting for MCD elections started at 8:00 am on Sunday and went on till 5:00 pm. There were reports of EVM malfunction from some places but they were rectified.

As soon as the Exit polls projections were announced, various reactions started pouring in. Here are some of the reactions:

After the ExitPoll results of MCD in favour of BJP,AAP spokesperson buy excuses in EVM

Don’t they know that Exit Polls don’t need EVM? — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) April 23, 2017

Amazingly, ppl in Delhi voting for BJP to “reform MCD”! Despite BJP having run the MCD & done nothing for the last 10 yrs! #PropagandaPower — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) April 23, 2017

90% of the media did not mention it or do a single story on BJP’s MCD record. Censorship was in place to a shocking extent. Dark days ahead. http://t.co/Ksv4oaHsud — Krishan Partap Singh (@RaisinaSeries) April 23, 2017

