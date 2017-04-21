MCD elections: Nearly 60 BJP workers expelled for contesting polls as Independents

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

AS MANY as 60 BJP workers have been expelled for contesting the municipal polls as Independents, sources in the party said. While the list is not being published like previous times, sources said the tally of expelled workers has reached 81 — including the 21 who were expelled last week.

The list includes sitting councillors who are contesting themselves or fielding their family members against the party’s candidate. “We told them that indiscipline will not be tolerated. Every party worker has to abide by the organisation’s decision. They have been expelled for six years. We have sent a letter to their homes informing them about the decision,” a party leader said.

Sources claimed those expelled have been involved in anti-party activities too. Sources also claimed that a few senior leaders too have been found involved in anti-party activities as they are either supporting rival candidates or have fielded an Independent candidate to dent the party.

The party is collating reports from the ground of rebels and Independents who are contesting. “It is a rigorous exercise that should have been given more thought as the mathematics of vote distribution is very crucial. In order to make sure we win by a comfortable majority, we need to ensure that we have the right people at the right place to contain the damage,” a senior leader said.

