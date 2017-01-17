MCD elections: Delhi govt notifies delimitation of 272 wards

Ahead of municipal polls in the national capital, Delhi government on Tuesday notified final delimitation of 272 wards with the composition of wards in each Assembly constituency varying unlike before. As per the mandate, the municipal polls are required to be completed before April 27.

However, the delay in the delimitation process had given ammunition to the opposition BJP and Congress to target the AAP government, accusing it of delaying the civic body elections.

While the number of wards in each of the three corporations – 104 each in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and 64 in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has remained same, the number of wards in a few assembly segments has changed, ranging from three to seven.

According to the notification issued by the Urban Development department following approval from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Matiala which falls under SDMC will have 7 wards, Madipur (4), Rajouri (4), Hari Nagar (3), Tilak Nagar (3), Janakpuri (4), Vikaspuri (6), Uttam Nagar (5), Dwarka (4), Najafgarh (5), Bijwasan (5), Palam (4), Jangpura (3), Kasturba Nagar (3), Malviya Nagar (3), RK Puram (3), Mehrauli (3), Chatarpur (4), Deoli (5), Ambdekar Nagar (3), Sangam Vihar (4) and Greater Kailash (3).