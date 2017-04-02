MCD elections: BJP announces first list of 160 candidates

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)

The BJP on Sunday announced its first list of 160 candidates for the MCD polls to be held on April 23. The ruling BJP, which has decided not to field its sitting councillors in the elections, has brought in new faces including four Muslim candidates.

There are a total of 272 wards in the three municipal corporations in the city, including 104 each in South and North Delhi municipal corporations and 64 in the East Delhi municipal corporation.

The last date of filing nomination is tomorrow, said a senior BJP official.

In the first list, the BJP has announced names of 58, 35 and 67 candidates for South Delhi, East Delhi and North Delhi municipal corporations respectively.

The list mentions four muslim candidates — Kuwar Rafi from Zakir Nagar (SDMC), Sartaj Ahmed from Chauhan Banger and Sabra Malik from Mustafabad (EDMC) and Famudin Safi from Delhi Gate (NDMC).

The BJP has also fielded Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who was the former president of Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha, from Dwarka-B.

“Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has announced the first list of candidates for MCD elections.

“Candidates of Akali Dal and Lok Janshakti Party will contest elections in five seats and one seat respectively on BJP’s symbol,” the official said.

