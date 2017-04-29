Breaking Down News: Rattle and Hum

Delhi has seen its first hard-fought corporation election which, if not colourful, was at least an earful, and one finds the heat-struck silence eerie after weeks of political music-making in the streets. The frenzy that gripped the electronic media on counting day provided some relief, as it frenetically read the results as a referendum on Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi. And on demonetisation, which has receded so far that the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India can safely admit that he is ignorant about its effects on black money, without fear of derision.

But curiously, the municipal election is not seen as a referendum on gau-raksha, which is very much in the foreground and on the front foot. On the eve of the polls, the bhains-raksha movement reached the capital, with three men being mercilessly beaten near the Lotus Temple and the business hub of Nehru Place. This was taken to be special, since Delhi is believed to be special, if only because it has more TV cameras and political personalities per square metre than any other integral part of India. So, though people in contact with bovines became an endangered species long ago, it was assumed that something special was afoot, or on the hoof. The Delhi municipal elections have been similarly elevated.

Corporation polls have always been a big deal in other metros, especially Mumbai, but the strong feelings that Delhi has seen — and been shown on TV— is a new phenomenon. Like Times Now deriding a guest for saying, quite reasonably, that Kejriwal had been in politics for only four years, and had time to learn. The anchor snarled that he and Rahul Gandhi should be the next entrants on Donald Trump’s show, The Apprentice. Never mind the distance that media is supposed to maintain from the subject, plain decency is hard to come by these days.

Apart from the usual studio lizards, perfectly irrelevant people were being asked for their opinions on the outcome in Delhi. And on other subjects, too, to the ire of Rahul Kanwal of India Today TV, who tweeted: “This channel (Times Now) is a joke. Instead of asking why CRPF has no Director-General for two months, they’re asking questions to irrelevant student leaders!” Whereupon his fans reminded him that his own channel had interviewed cows who had met Yogi Adityanath. And there were moments of divine madness, like when a singing, jiving election winner proclaimed that he would scale the Himalayan peaks with an AK47 or cross the border into Pakistan, according to the real-time needs of the BJP. Not an Insas, please note, but an AK47.

But the Americans are still ahead in the craziness game. Just when the world’s best shrinks are ganging up to declare Donald Trump unfit to be the world’s most powerful man because he is “paranoid and delusional”, the BBC reruns a HardTalk from 1998 with Tim Sebastian in which he successfully appears to be the most reasonable and affable person you could imagine. Not the sort of man to get his knickers in a twist over crowd turnout. Trump is calmly assertive, quite sure that if someone tries to “do a number” on him, he will do a number on them at the earliest opportunity. In fact, he recalls people who could have helped him in his bad days in the Eighties, and relishes the thought of doing some numbers on them, like children do five-finger exercises.

But he clearly acknowledges that “there is no weaker sex”, that women constitute the “more aggressive sex. I say this with respect, not scorn.” He also characterises the pre-nuptial agreement as an “ugly, vicious, terrible document”, which takes the romance out of marriage and predisposes to divorce. But it is nevertheless practical for the rich because it cancels out that great enemy of business, uncertainty.

This rerun aired precisely when Dr John Gartner of Johns Hopkins medical school, who has been a still, small voice for some time, rallied his peers at a conference at Yale, and medical professionals averred that it was their ethical responsibility to warn America of the consequences of letting the president play with the little red button. And just days later, we find the Chinese quite uncharacteristically calling for calm while Trump sends an aircraft carrier to menace North Korea and Pyongyang threatens that a missile has its name written on it.

It’s hard to believe that the Chinese can be so reasonable in the very week that they renamed one-third of India’s northeast, while admitting to catching the renaming bug from the Indians. In retaliation, our government threatens to square the circle and rename the World War I memorial Teen Murti Circle Haifa Chowk. After the Israeli city, not the Lebanese pop singer. We must be grateful for small mercies.

