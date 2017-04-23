MCD elections 2017 live updates: Voting to begin shortly

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A total of 272 wards will go to polls in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections today. Over 1.3 crore people are eligible to exercise their voting rights and of them more than 1.1 lakh are first-time voters. More than 2,500 candidates are in the fray. The civic polls will witness a triangular contest involving three major parties- the AAP, BJP and the Congress. Interestingly, None of the Above (NOTA) option has been made available for the first time in MCD elections.

Live Updates:

07:05 am: Polling will start at 8 am and will conclude by 5:30 pm.

06:57 am: The total number of electorate for the municipal elections stands at 1,32,10,206 which include 73,15,915 men, 58,93,418 women and 793 voters in the other category.

Background

The high-decibel campaigning for the polls was marked by rancour, and the verdict is expected to alter the political equations in the national capital. The campaigning was also dominated by allegations of tampered EVMs. However, the Election Commission rejected this charge and said Generation-1 electronic voting machines will be used for the civic elections. The polls will be an acid test for the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, who suffered electoral defeats in recent assembly elections. The party, which stormed to power after recording a thumping victory in the 2015 assembly polls, also witnessed defeat in the Rajouri Garden by-election after its candidate lost his deposit.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which ruled the MCD for 10 years, is aiming to retain the turf and has fielded all fresh faces in the contest. On the other hand, the Congress is hoping for a resurgence after finishing second in the Rajouri Garden bypoll.

First Published on: April 23, 2017 6:42 am

