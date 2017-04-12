MCD elections 2017: Former Congress corporator joins Swaraj India

Former Congress councillor Anand Gautam on Wednesday joined the Yogendra Yadav-led Swaraj India and will contest as its candidate from Hauz Khas ward of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

Gautam had initially filed nomination as an independent candidate from ward no 62S.

Interestingly, a Swaraj India candidate had also filed nomination from the same ward, but his papers got rejected.

Nomination papers of nearly 20 Swaraj India candidates were rejected by the State Election Commission due to different reasons.

With Gautam initially contesting as an independent and Swaraj India losing out its candidate from the ward, both decided to join hands.

Gautam has also got ‘whistle’ election symbol, a common poll identification for almost 200 Swaraj India candidates, in the upcoming MCD polls.

In another development, nearly 24 office-bearers of the Delhi Congress, along with several party workers, including Rajkumar Gupta joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Gupta was chairman of the grievance cell.

Elections to the 272 seats of the MCD spanning all three civic bodies — North Delhi, East Delhi and South Delhi municipal corporations — will be held on April 23.

