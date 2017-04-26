MCD election results 2017: Nobody asked me to campaign, Congress needs to introspect, says Sheila Dikshit

Congress leader and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit. (File Photo) Congress leader and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit. (File Photo)

Former Delhi chief minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit on Wednesday said that the MCD results are an indication that the people are in favour of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and that the Congress, on its part, needs introspection.

“Some mishandling has been done and we need to introspect. Currently the people are in favour of the BJP and it’s just a phase in history. People have understood Arvind Kejriwal and won’t like to compare Congress and him,” Sheila Dikshit said, speaking to India Today.

In another interview to news agency ANI, the Congress leader said that the party should have been more aggressive during campaign. Dikshit also claimed that she did not campaign because ‘no one told her to’.

Regarding the issue of EVMs, Dikshit said that the government and the Election Commission (EC) have to come up with a solution to deal with it.

In what is set to be a landslide victory for the saffron party on Wednesday, BJP is set to prove the results of the exit polls true as they surged ahead of rivals Congress and Aam Aadmi Party with leads in more than 180 seats of a total of 270 MCD seats. BJP has ruled the MCD for the last 10 years.

On the other hand, the AAP is likely to be at the second spot. The Congress is expected to become the third largest party. The city of Delhi voted for their representatives in the three municipal corporations on April 23.

