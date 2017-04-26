MCD election results 2017: Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP finds the ground swept from beneath its feet

MCD results haven’t turned out the way Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would have liked. (PTI Photo) MCD results haven’t turned out the way Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would have liked. (PTI Photo)

Results of the Delhi municipal corporation elections 2017 are pouring in and trends clearly show that the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to sweep all three municipal bodies — South MCD, North MCD and East MCD. It is definitely a loss of face for the Aam Aadmi Party which won the Delhi Assembly elections in 2015 by a massive mandate and claimed that it will repeat the feat this time in the civic polls.

In its moment of defeat, AAP has resorted to a blame-game with its guns clearly trained on the electronic voting machines. Its demands for VVPAT machines in the civic polls were denied by the state Election Commission citing short notice and logistical issues. However, it has harped on the allegations that the EVMs are not tamper-proof and that possible vulnerability could be behind their defeat.

AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led the party’s poll campaign.It was for the first time that the AAP was fighting the MCD polls and it seems to have got its strategy all wrong. Its massive setback in Punjab and Uttarakhand Assembly elections also seem to have had a reflection in these polls.

One of the final blows the party took ahead the polls was via Shunglu Committee Report. Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken accessed the report by RTI and made it public. It showed massive abuse of its power and resources. The timing of the report seems to have hit the party’s poll performance massively as well.

But at the moment, the party remains in denial. It still hasn’t come to terms with the fact that the capital’s mandate was against them.

AAP leader Ashutosh said: “Tell me one thing the BJP has done in Delhi. It has ruined the MCD. Still BJP wants to tell the whole world it is winning.” Even Delhi minister Gopal Rai laid the blame on “faulty EVMs”. Rai said: “Yeh Modi lehar nahi hai, EVM lehar hai.”

Reading the trends closely, the wards that voted for the BJP in 2014 and then favoured AAP in 2015 have returned to the saffron camp. AAP’s three-year rule in the capital coupled with the continuous bickering seems to have added to an erosion in popularily and wiped away they image that this party is the next big disruptor in Indian politics.

It is clearly time for ‘introspection’ and leaders of the party are already in a huddle at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

