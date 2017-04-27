MCD drubbing: Heads roll in AAP, Sanjay Singh offers to resign as Punjab unit in-charge

Sanjay Singh has offered to resign as Punjab unit in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party Sanjay Singh has offered to resign as Punjab unit in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh has offered to resign as in-charge (prabhari) of the Punjab unit of the party. Singh said he has sent his resignation to party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Durgesh, deputy in-charge of the Punjab unit, has also put in his resignation, Singh said.

The offer to step down comes a day after the party suffered a setback in the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections winning in just 45 wards out of the total 272 and finishing a far second behind the BJP. The AAP, though sitting above the Congress in terms of vote-share and number of wards, could not win a majority in any of the three corporations. The party’s vote-share also halved, plunging from 54% to 26.23% in the MCD. In March, the AAP also faced defeats in Punjab and Goa, two states where it campaigned vigorously with the aim of forming a government. In Punjab, where the campaigning was overseen by Singh and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, the AAP finished second with 20 seats behind the Congress’s 77 seats. In Goa, the AAP could not win a single seat.

Singh’s offer to resign comes a day after Dilip Pandey, the AAP’s Delhi unit convener, also stepped down taking moral responsibility for the defeat. At the same time, several leaders of the party raised allegations of EVM tampering and said BJP’s win was not a ‘Modi wave’ but an ‘EVM wave.’ Mann, who was even seen by many within the party as a chief ministerial face in Punjab, however struck a different note by saying that the party’s defeat in MCD was expected. Even as he stood with the party at the time of crisis, Mann said the writing is on the wall.

