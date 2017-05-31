MC Meeting: What about those students who fail examination? Let’s have school exclusively for them, says Kirron Kher

MP Kirron Kher makes a point during MC meeting in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Jasbir Malhi MP Kirron Kher makes a point during MC meeting in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Jasbir Malhi

LOCAL MP Kirron Kher on Tuesday mooted a proposal in the general house of Municipal Corporation for having a school exclusively for those students who fail in the examinations, or are not able to perform well in the class. Kher said that after declaration of results, everybody had been talking only about the students who topped or passed with flying colours but something had to be done for the students who failed. The MP said that the school should be on the lines of the one which social activist Anna Hazare runs at his village which is meant only for the students who fared badly.

Kher mooted the proposal after Mayor Asha Jaswal, while chairing the meeting, congratulated Chandigarh’s students on securing top slots at the national level in the results announced recently. Jaswal told the MP that they were also planning to run an e-learning school where students of primary schools under the MC would be shifted. “Those students who are securing first position will remain on top only. Let there be a school where these children who aren’t able to perform well are specially groomed and taught the way they require attention. There was a need to give special focus to these children who had problems in learning and understanding the concept so that they are brought in the main stream again,” Kher said in the House.

In the CBSE Class XII results announced two days ago, as many as 2,716 students in the government schools of Chandigarh have failed. Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, the MP stated that she would pursue this proposal with the administration too. “I am happy for the students who made our city proud in these results but at the same time what about those who failed? Every child is different and at the same time you have a nexus of these tuitions as well. These students would face problems in admissions, would drop out and then face problems in getting jobs. So we need to shape their future too and in this school, teachers would accordingly teach them,” Kher said.

