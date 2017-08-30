MBA graduate flees with cash from Delhi airport, held

Representational Image Representational Image

An MBA graduate, who was working as an operations manager at Delhi airport’s food court, was arrested for allegedly making off with Rs 5.12 lakh from the cash counter, police said Wednesday. The accused, Sonu Jolly (46), was arrested on August 28 from Budh Vihar, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia.

On July 24, Satish Kumar Jha, manager, India Retail and Hospitality Private Ltd (IRHPL) filed a police complaint alleging that his operations manager Sonu Jolly had fled with cash, he said. Jha told police that Jolly had stolen Rs 5.12 lakh from the cash counter of food court at Arrival Forecourt Terminal-1, Domestic Airport. A case was registered and investigation was initiated in the matter.

A raid was conducted at Jolly’s residence in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar and his possible hideouts but he was not found. The police team then started tracking his social media accounts and it was found that he was hiding somewhere in Budh Vihar.

He was nabbed from his friend’s house in Budh Vihar on August 28, said DCP Bhatia. The accused told the police that he had deposited Rs 3.60 lakh of the stolen amount in his bank account and some of the amount was used for purchasing a television set, fridge, cell phone, etc.

Cash amounting to Rs 10,000 has also been sized from the accused, the police said. Jolly had been working as an operations manager with India Retail and Hospitality Private Ltd (IRHPL) for the last one-and-a-half years.

