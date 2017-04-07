MB Shah Commission report: Gujarat govt not given a complete clean chit, Assembly should discuss Commission’s remarks, says former CM

Defying the claim of BJP-ruled Gujarat Government that Justice (retired) M B Shah Commission has given it a clean chit on 15 allegations of corruption levelled on state under the leadership of the then chief minister Narendra Modi, former chief minister Suresh Mehta pointed out three allegations on which the Commission has not given the state government a clean chit and demanded that a special session of Gujarat Assembly be called to discuss the Commission’s remarks on them to decide further course of action.

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Mehta said the claim—made by the Gujarat government after releasing the gist of M B Shah Commission report that it had got a clean chit— was contrary to facts. It is to be noted that Mehta had, at a relevant time, moved a petition before the Gujarat High Court seeking a direction to the Gujarat Government to make the M B Shah Commission report public. The petition was dismissed by the HC.

The Commission had submitted its final report in 2013.

Mehta said to remain relevant and to make sure that the facts of the matter do not go missing, he was putting forward the remarks of the Commission on three allegations of corruption against the then government after going through the Commission’s report.

Mehta added the Commission’s report is running into more than 5,000 pages and he was addressing the conference on the three allegations — violation of law in sale and purchase of land in Kutch by Mumbai-based Indigold Refinery Ltd. by direct intervention of Chief Minister’s Office and the then Revenue Minister Anandiben Patel, corruption in Sujalam Suflam scam, and financial irregularities in GSPC’s oil and gas exploration deal in KG Basin.

On the allegation related to Indigold land deal, the Commission has refrained from going into merits since it was subjudice before the Supreme Court. Mehta said in its subsequent judgment in 2014, the apex court had quashed the decision of the state while passing strictures against it. Mehta said till date, no action has been taken on the matter against the then chief minister and revenue minister.

On allegations of corruption in Sujalam Suflam irrigation project, the Commission had said that since a petition in this regard was dismissed by the Gujarat HC, it was not required to dwell on it.

Mehta said, “A constitutional body like CAG has found irregularities in the scheme. Even the PAC of Gujarat Assembly has called it a scam and its report was not allowed to be tabled in the Assembly. Even reports of two committees appointed by the state —V S Gadhvi Committee and Manjula Subramaniam Committee — have found it a scam. But, those reports have not been made public till date.”

On allegations of corruption in the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation’s (GSPC) oil and gas exploration deal, Mehta said, “CAG has found financial irregularities in the GSPC deal. By referring the matter to PAC/PUC, the Commission has tried to save its skin. But, this is not the end of the matter and requires to be assessed expeditiously.”

