Mayurbhanj BJP chief sent to jail for assaulting government official

A Baripada court today remanded BJP Mayurbhanj district president and three other leaders to judicial custody in connection with a case of assault on a government official. Mayurbhanj district sessions judge Pramod Kumar Jena rejected the bail petition of district BJP chief Krushna Chandra Mohapatra and the three other leaders and remanded them to jail till May 29. The four were asked to appear before the court today.

Mohapatra, BJP state executive committee members Chhotelal Mohanta and Nihar Ranjan Modi and another party leader Prakash Agarwalla were facing trial in a case of demanding ransom and assaulting public servant.

They were charged with barging into the office of assistant commercial tax officer Kulamani Bhoi at Jamsola in the inter-state check post under Jharpokharia Police Station on May 23, 2016.

