Mayor’s ‘trespass’ into Snehalaya: CCTV cameras found to be out of order

IN A major blow to the probe into the high-profile case against Mayor Asha Jaswal and two BJP councillors for allegedly trespassing into Snehalaya, the CCTV cameras installed at the entrance and inside the shelter home were found out of order on Monday. A team of local police dressed in plain clothes had gone to collect CCTV footage of the shelter home for establishing the allegations of the Social Welfare Department officials, who alleged in the FIR that Jaswal along with others forcibly and without any permission entered the shelter home on February 3. The team returned after recording the statement of two watchmen, who reportedly claimed that the mayor and others were advised not to enter the shelter home.

On Monday, Mayor Asha Jaswal and two other councillors — Ravi Kant Sharma and Rajesh Kalia — gave a representation to UT IGP Tajender Singh Luthra, questioning how a case was lodged without taking their side of the story.

The three mentioned in their representation that the staff of Snehalaya feared being exposed and in order to save their skin, they concocted the story of trespass.

In the representation, Mayor Jaswal attached photographs of her visit to show how she was received by the staff of Snehalaya along with other details of the visit.

Sources in the investigation agency said, “People had clicked pictures of some of the children inside the shelter home and had also interacted with the sexual abuse victim, which was in violation of different provisions of Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.”

DSP (south) Deepak Yadav said, “The complaint submitted by the officials of Social Welfare Department mentions the photograph taken inside Snehalaya. For recording the statements of staff members of shelter home, special precautions are being taken. Like no police personnel in uniform will enter the home and only women personnel will go for questioning.”

However, Berjeshwar Jaswal, son of the mayor, said, “We have attached the call details as well which show the staff was calling the area councillor to know when we would be coming. It was a scheduled visit and everybody was aware of it, then how does the question of trespassing arise?”

The IG was informed that because the mayor is entitled to distribute 40 kilograms of sweets at six such homes as part of the Republic Day celebrations, she went to Snehalaya in this connection.

Mayor Jaswal said that she was trying to check under whose pressure, the case was lodged when nothing of that sort happened. “I am writing to the central leadership as well,” Jaswal said, adding that she wanted a magisterial inquiry into the case now.

BJP councillor Ravi Kant Sharma who was also booked said, “Was there a terrorist attack by us that the police didn’t even hear us? Things would be exposed soon.”

The three have decided to give a representation to the UT Administrator as well.