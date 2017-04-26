Mayor bungalow: SP supports Shiv Sena, urges Devendra Fadnavis to resolve row

In the ongoing row over a new mayoral bungalow, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has come out in support of the Shiv Sena’s demand for an alternative bungalow instead of the one located in Byculla Zoo, which has

been proposed by the civic authorities.

In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the SP has sought his intervention in allotting a state government-owned bungalow suitable for the mayor’s stature.

After the state government’s decision to convert the current mayoral bungalow in Dadar into a memorial to the late Bal Thackeray, the civic administration proposed a new mayoral bungalow inside the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo, or Byculla Zoo.

The bungalow in the zoo is approximately 5,600 sqft in size as against the 5,200-sqft mayoral bungalow in Shivaji Park, Dadar.

Rais Shiakh, SP corporator, also slammed the civic administration for delaying a decision on the issue.

“We have learnt that the bungalow in Byculla Zoo will be allotted to the mayor. But the area falls under a silence zone that will be an issue as the mayor organises several programmes. Besides, many people come to meet him. Traffic movement and the large number of people visiting the mayor will disturb the birds and animals in the zoo,” Shaikh said in the letter. “…that the mayor has been following it up with the civic administration is a shameful thing. It is the responsibility of the civic administration to find a suitable space for the mayor’s stature but it appears it is just delaying the matter,” he added.

Seeking Fadnavis’ intervention, Shaikh said the chief minister should figure out a suitable bungalow available with the state government and issue appropriate directions to the authorities.

Expressing displeasure over the proposed bungalow, Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar had written to civic chief

Ajoy Mehta, demanding that two bungalows occupied by additional municipal commissioners in Malabar Hill be converted into his residence.

In his letter, he said his residence in the zoo may attract criticism from people as the zoo is in a silence zone.

“It is good the SP has supported my demand. The bungalow should be suitable to the mayor’s stature,” said Mahadeshwar.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now