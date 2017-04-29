Mayawati’s politics has ended in UP: Swami Prasad Maurya

Swami Prasad Maurya said he has fulfilled his pledge of bringing the politics of Mayawati to an “end in the state”. (File photo) Swami Prasad Maurya said he has fulfilled his pledge of bringing the politics of Mayawati to an “end in the state”. (File photo)

UP cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya on Saturday took a jibe at BSP supremo Mayawati’s poor show in state assembly election, saying he has brought his former leader’s politics to an end in the state. Maurya, who had quit the BSP before the state Assembly elections to join the BJP, said she cannot be a member of the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha now.

“When I left the BSP, Mayawati had remarked that all those who leave the party are doomed but I had vowed that I will teach her how politics is done,” said the minister for labour and employment exchanges, urban employment and poverty alleviation in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Maurya said he has fulfilled his pledge of bringing the politics of Mayawati to an “end in the state”.

He rejected the BSP supremo’s charges of tampering in the EVM machines and said she is frustrated because of her party’s dismal show in the recent elections and was giving such unfounded statements.

Maurya was the Leader of Opposition in the UP Assembly in June last year when he resigned from all BSP posts alleging “money for ticket” syndicate being run by the party.

His claim was later denied by Mayawati on the same day, where she thanked Maurya for doing courtesy on the party for leaving on his own, otherwise he was about to be expelled for promoting dynastic politics within the BSP.

