Mayawati welcomes SC order on SC/ST Act, asks why Cong, BJP did nothing

A day after the Supreme Court recalled its 2018 decision which diluted the provisions of arrest under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, BSP chief Mayawati hailed the decision taken by the top court.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed that the overturning of the decision by the SC corroborates the struggles that the Dalits have to face in society and slammed the BJP and Congress for failing the community.

She tweeted in Hindi, “The Supreme Court in its judgment yesterday while restoring the provisions of SC/ST Act 1989 verified the facts regarding the bitter life realities and struggles of the Dalits of the society. The judgment exposes the ruling BJP and Congress parties special ‘Dalit love’. It is important to raise awareness in the country and society on the matter.”

The leader also wrote about the latest Niti Aayog ranking of schools in terms of education that put Uttar Pradesh at the bottom of the list.

नीति आयोग की स्कूली शिक्षा सम्बंधी रैंकिग के मामले में उत्तर प्रदेश व उत्तराखण्ड देश में सबसे निचले पायदान पर हैं। देश व प्रदेश में सर्वाधिक समय तक शासन करने वाली पार्टियाँ खासकर कांग्रेस व बीजेपी आज गाँधी जयन्ती के दिन क्या जनता को जवाब दे पायेंगी कि ऐसी शर्मनाक जनबदहाली क्यों? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 2, 2019

She wrote: “Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are ranked the lowest in the country in terms of school education ranking, (according to a survey released) by NITI Aayog. Will the parties that have ruled the country and the state for the longest time — Congress and BJP — today on Gandhi Jayanti, answer to the public why is it such a shameful public crisis?