Mayawati to party: Back SP again in upcoming bypolls, defeat BJP

BSP Supremo Mayawati. (File) BSP Supremo Mayawati. (File)

Underlining that her party’s “closeness” to the SP would get stronger in the interest “of the people” and that this bonding had the support of “the entire country”, BSP chief Mayawati Monday instructed her party’s UP zonal coordinators to replicate the Gorakhpur and Phulpur experiment and throw their weight behind the SP in the upcoming bypolls to the Kairana Lok Sabha seat and Noorpur assembly seat. In the bypolls to Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats, SP candidates, with the backing of the BSP, defeated the BJP.

In a statement Monday, Mayawati said: “No matter how much the BJP people try to incite SP and BSP people, these people are not going to fall for that. We, and all Opposition parties, will have to come together and stop them (BJP) from coming to power this time. BJP people can see this happening, and that is why they are making random remarks. This is not going to have any effect on us.”

Referring to the Prime Minister’s mention of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in his Mann ki Baat radio programme, she called it “hypocrisy and drama” and said the BJP and RSS can never create the “samta mulak” India of Ambedkar “because their thinking is the opposite of Babasaheb’s thinking”. She said that ever since she put an official seal on her party’s agreement with the SP, BJP leaders have been “tense” and “perturbed”.

“Yesterday, the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann ki Baat programme, used the name of respectable Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar for his political motives, I will say that in the last four-and-half years of his governance, there has been enough drama and hypocrisy, especially in the matter of Dalits and backwards. And now, his party is not going to get any political benefit from more of this drama,” Mayawati said.

“The Mandal Aayog, which was gained after a long struggle, has been made defunct and ineffective by this government… just like they did to reservation for Dalits. Their casteist attempt to once against push people from the ignored society into darkness is still on and is no more a secret.

The Rohit Vemula case of Hyderabad and the Dalit harassment case of Gujarat’s Una and Saharanpur’s Shabbirpur village clarifies all this,” she said.

She alleged that BJP invoking Ambedkar amounted to “muh me Ram, bagal me chhuri”. A recent example, she said, was the Rajya Sabha election in UP where “BJP did a conspiracy and used its economic power and fear of government” to defeat BSP candidate Bhimrao Ambedkar.

